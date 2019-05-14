Cubs get cooking at Cookham hike

A group of cubs and scouts chopped match sticks, made fires and hiked in the dark at a District Cub Hike this weekend.

On Saturday a group of about 100 cubs and scouts from Maidenhead Scout groups met at the Cookham Dean Chalk Pit, off Kings Lane, for a day of fun activities.

As well as hiking, the boys and girls cooked dough twists over an open fire, played memory games, chopped match sticks with an axe, and played a ‘blind walking’ game, walking blindfolded through the trees with only a piece of string to guide them.

They also spent large parts of the day hiking across land owned by the National Trust and Geoffrey Copas.

Jill Hill, district cub scout leader, said: “It went really well, it was a beautiful day to walk.”