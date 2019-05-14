In pictures: Carters Steam Fair 'Road Run' in Maidenhead

The roads of Maidenhead were taken over by steam power on Saturday as a popular fairground event returned to the town for the 39th time.

Carters Steam Fair’s annual ‘Road Run’ involved a collection of steam powered engines and rare vehicles parading through the town to kick off the Steam Spectacular Fairground event at Pinkneys Green.

The steam fair is an authentic travelling funfair consisting entirely of rare vintage equipment.

The Maidenhead-based Carters family have been rescuing heritage fairground vehicles from all over the country and restoring them at their yard near White Waltham airfield for the last 40 years.

The vehicle parade travelled from Pinkneys Green towards the river, before the vehicles stopped next to the fairground site to refill with water ready for the weekend’s rides.

This particular event is the one time in the year that Carters Steam Fair run all the rides on steam-generated energy using the showman's engines.

Fairground owner Joby Carter held a tour of the fair on Friday to give visitors an idea of the work that goes into restoring the rides and painting them by hand.

All proceeds from this will go to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, and Joby was happy with how the whole weekend unfolded.

“It gives people an opportunity to come and hear what it is all about,” he said of the tour.

“[The road run] was chaotic as normal, but fun. We had people come from all over the country and we were very busy.

“[People] probably do not know quite how special this is. You get rallies where people pay to go and look at the steam engines, but we are using them to [show] how they were used 100 years ago.

“I am already thinking of what we can do [next year]. We will do very well to top this.”