Mayor Paul Lion supports The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is set to receive £2,700 from the Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

RNLI is one of the charities Mayor Paul Lion chose to support during his year in office.

The money the charity will receive has been raised through several charity events run by the mayor this year including afternoon tea, a Christmas dinner and a Mayor’s Ball.

A letter confirming the donation was presented to Chris Graham, Treasurer of the Maidenhead Branch of the RNLI at the Mayor’s Parlour in the Town Hall on Monday (May 13).

It was here that the mayor’s chosen charities met with the mayor, and mayoress Laura Lion, to receive notification of the sums of money to be donated.

Chris Graham said: “The sum raised by the Mayor for the RNLI more than doubles the amount that the Branch raised in 2018, so this is significant for the RNLI.

“It will pay for the complete outfitting of a crewmember from lifejacket, wetsuit, waterproof jacket and trousers to helmet, gloves and boots.”

