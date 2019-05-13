Plans for new Maidenhead town centre flats and car park submitted

A former St John Ambulance centre will be redeveloped into flats and a temporary car park built nearby if the latest plans for the York Road area are approved.

Shanly Homes has submitted a planning application to build a block of 53 apartments at the St John Ambulance site, which is just off York Road and to the east of Maidenhead United’s ground and west of the Waterways channel.

It is the latest scheme proposed for that area. Shanly also has plans to redevelop the nearby Desborough Bowls Club and a block of houses further west, while work on the Royal Borough’s scheme with developer Countryside is also under way nearby.

Shanly’s application says the site ‘is no longer required by the St John Ambulance organisation’ and its proposed scheme would ‘provide an attractive and well-considered waterside development’ that would complement the nearby projects.

The developer has also sought approval for a temporary car park at the Desborough Bowls Club site.

It will eventually build 149 homes there, with the club moving to Green Lane, but Shanly Homes first wants to use the space as a 183-space car park for visitors to Maidenhead town centre.

A cover letter sent to the council for that application states that Shanly is ‘mindful of the number of town centre schemes coming forward at approximately the same time with the impact this could have on an already challenging market’.

“There is some benefit to staggering the commencement of the schemes both in terms of the market and the logistical problems of this quantum of development all taking place at the same time.

“Delaying development though has a significant cost in its own right, particularly in this instance, where Shanly Homes have already delivered the bowls club at Green Lane and effectively paid for the site.”

It proposes keeping a car park at the bowls club site for four years following the demolition of existing buildings, and says it will favour long stay and commuter parking over short trips.