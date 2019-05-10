Customer loyalty on menu at next Royal Borough Business Forum

“Success is not having a customer walk through your door once but making sure that they walk through your door again and again.”

That’s the message the business community will be given at the next Royal Borough Business Forum.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, June 4 at the Monkey Island Estate, Bray, which reopened last month following an extensive refurbishment.

Wilson Partners chairman Ross Wilson, who is on the organising committee, said: “Following on from the success of our first Royal Borough Business Forum at Cumberland Lodge, we are very excited for our latest event.

“The thing that we are constantly looking at is a great venue and the Monkey Island Estate has a great history and has undergone a fantastic refurbishment.”

Baylis Media, which owns the Express and the Advertiser, helped launch the forum to create a ‘high quality’ networking event for businesses in the Royal Borough.

Adrian Moorhouse, founder of Maidenhead-based management consultancy Lane 4, appeared as a guest speaker at the launch event.

Diego Masciaga, former general manager of the Waterside Inn, will be sharing his wisdom this time around.

He will discuss how to ‘deliver excellent service to create loyal customers’, a topic he is familiar with after spending more than 30 years at Bray’s three Michelin-starred restaurant.

Ross added: “If you don’t have a good customer experience, not only will customers not return but they won’t tell the friends about your business.

“I’ve been constantly impressed by Diego’s front-of-house skills and he clearly inspires, coaches and motivates his staff.”

Visit www.eventbrite. co.uk/e/breakfast-meeting-with-diego-tickets-60743589712 for tickets.