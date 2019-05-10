Carters Steam Fair road run to take place in Pinkneys Green

Steam fair fans will have the opportunity to witness a vintage vehicle road race tomorrow (Saturday).

Carters Steam Fair’s annual ‘Road Run’ will launch its Steam Spectacular Fairground event in Pinkneys Green this weekend.

The collection of vehicles include a steam-powered traction engine, a rare ‘Showtrac Scammel’ -one of only 18 built – and a red vintage London bus.

The vehicle parade starts from Pinkneys Green at 10am by the Boundary Arms pub, and travels into town towards the river and then back again.

The vehicles then stop next to the fairground site to refill with water ready for the weekend’s rides.

Carters Steam Fair is an authentic travelling funfair entirely consisting of rare vintage equipment.

Over the last 40 years, the Maidenhead-based Carter family have been rescuing heritage fairground vehicles from all over the country and restoring them at their yard near White Waltham airfield.

Known as ‘Steam Spectacular’, the Pinkneys Green fairground event is the one time in the year that Carters Steam Fair run all the rides on steam-generated energy using the showman's engines.

Entrance to the fair is free, and visitors can get free rides when they book in advance.

A fairground art and heritage tour will also be held tonight (Friday) at 6pm.

The one hour guided tour with fairground owner and artist Joby Carter gives visitors the opportunity to learn more about the history and artwork that goes into restoring the rides.

Visit bit.ly/2vP12p5 to book tickets for the heritage tour, with all proceeds going to charity.

Head to bit.ly/309XbAH to book tickets to the fairground, and bit.ly/2Wzr7Ej to view a map of where the road race will be touring around the town on Saturday morning.