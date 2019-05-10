Community urged to help replenish Foodshare shelves

Foodshare in Maidenhead ‘urgently’ needs the support of the local community to replenish its empty shelves.

Located at New Market in King Street, the foodbank aims to provide nutritious fresh produce and tinned goods for individuals and families who are unable to afford a proper meal.

Don Pearce, a volunteer at Foodshare, said: “In recent months donations have been dwindling and alarmingly there are now many empty shelves.”

If Foodshare has sufficient stocks it aims to give out a three-day supply to people which accommodates their dietary requirements.

However low stock has made this difficult and is restricting the amount of choice it can offer.

“We’re giving out less because we have less,” said Foodshare volunteer Jenny Pearce.

She added: “We really want to give people what they enjoy and what they want to use.”

Foodshare also welcomes the homeless on Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings, giving them a hot drink, pie or a sandwich and a bag of food to go away with.

The charity buys its fresh produce but needs to restock the shelves with non-perishables.

In particular the charity would appreciate donations of tinned items including spaghetti, tomatoes, tuna and fruit, cereals, particularly for children, UHT milk, cooking sauces and biscuits.

Pot noodles and individual packs of rice or pasta prepared in the microwave are also in short supply.

Any donations would be gratefully received and can be deposited into the donation boxes in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose.

Food can also be dropped off at New Market between 6-7.30pm on Wednesdays or between 9-11am on Saturday – volunteers are always on hand to help unload supplies.

Find out more at foodshare.today