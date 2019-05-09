Sicilian street food takeaway opens in Maidenhead

A Sicilian street food eatery in Maidenhead is hoping to bring a taste of Sicily to the high street.

Sapurìtu opened opposite the side entrance to Boots, just off High Street, last Friday, May 3 and will rival the other popular lunchtime spots in Maidenhead, focusing on handmade Sicilian street food.

Run by Mirko Privitera and Francesco Marino, the layout includes an outdoor-facing serving window displaying produce, along with two storeys of seating and an outside area to dine. Customers can choose to takeaway or sit in.

Mirko is a former head chef at Hurley House Hotel and will be serving dishes such as arancini – risotto rice with different fillings including cheese and mushroom.

Hand made croissants, almond biscuits and fresh ricotta cheese are also on offer.

The establishment is suitable for vegeterians and people with allergies, and uses biodegradable takeaway packaging.

Visit www.facebook.com/sapuritumaidenhead.