Maidenhead Hertiage Centre D-Day exhibition will honour local veterans

A Memories of D-Day exhibition at the Maidenhead Heritage Centre will commemorate the memory of D-Day veterans on the 75th anniversary of the invasion.

In June 1944, allied forces launched a land, air and naval attack on Normandy to liberate Nazi-occupied France in what remains the largest seaborne invasion in history.

The exhibition is based on the memories of 20 veterans from Maidenhead who had previously shared their experiences with the Maidenhead Heritage Centre for their 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings in 2004.

It will include photographs of veterans from the army, navy and airforce in their uniforms, alongside a German cook, making this exhibition one of the few to commemorate veterans from the opposing side.

Richard Poad, chairman of the Maidenhead Heritage Centre, said: “There will be plenty of memories for people from Maidenhead.”

One of these memories is of Henry James Griffin, who served as Mayor of Maidenhead from 1970-71, and was one of the first troops who landed on the beaches of Normandy during the first couple of hours of the invasion.

The Maidenhead Heritage Centre is calling for anyone who has memories of D-Day, either directly or passed down, to share their stories and any relevant items that they are prepared to loan for the exhibition.

The exhibition is due to open on Thursday, May 16.