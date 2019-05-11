Maidenhead Archers hosts first annual Have-a-Go day

The first of Maidenhead Archers' annual have-a-go days took place last Sunday.

Almost 100 people attended the event that ran from 2pm until 5pm at Braywick Park.

Simon Gilbey, a Level 2 coach at Maidenhead Archers, said: “The afternoon went smoothly, people were very enthusiastic and seemed to really enjoy the event.”

The have-a-go day was open to people of all ages and attendees ranged from five-year-olds to elderly members of Maidenhead Archers.

“It’s a lot of effort for a great reward,” said Mr. Gilbey.

Maidenhead Archers run four six-week beginners' courses from £65 per person.

These include two courses during the Autumn and Winter at Eton Wick and two over the Spring and Summer at Braywick, one of which is specifically for juniors and parents.

Maidenhead Archers will host their next have-a-go day on Sunday, August 18.

Visit maidenheadarchers.com for more information on the club.