    • Claires Court Boys pupil to play chess for England

    It was checkmate for a Claires Court Junior Boys pupil last weekend.

    After competing in the English Primary Schools’ Chess Association (EPSCA) Under 11s trials in Liverpool, Josh Sharma, 10, has been selected to play for the England Under 11 team.

    His first game will be Sunday, June 2, when he takes on Wales.

    Past pupils from Claires Court have been selected to play for England but this is the first time a pupil from Year 5 has qualified for the national team.

    Dean Richards, Claires Court head of Junior Boys, said: “Everyone should be very proud of Josh for an incredible achievement and we look forward to his continued progress, success and of course enjoyment.”

    Josh said the trials were ‘the best experience of his life’ and encouraged his peers to get involved by saying ‘anyone could do it’.

