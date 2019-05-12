Maidenhead Festival thank event sponsors

Organisers of the 2019 Maidenhead Festival joined their sponsors to celebrate their new partnerships yesterday (Wednesday).

The family-friendly weekend in the summer is Maidenhead’s biggest public event, with free musical entertainment, a beach, side shows, entertainment for

children, and commercial, charity and food stalls in

Kidwells Park.

This year it will take place on the weekend of Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

Sponsors who are backing the event include Maidenhead Lion’s Club, The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust – owners of the Maidenhead Advertiser – The Prince Philip Trust,

Abbvie, The Shanly Foundation, Tesco Groundworks and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s Annual Grants Programme.

Diane Yarrow, trustee of the The Prince Philip Trust Fund, which has given Maidenhead Festival a grant for the past few years, said: “It is a wonderful event which has gone from strength to strength, bringing people together

from across the community to enjoy our open spaces, access music and the arts and, most importantly, have fun.”

The Lions Club of Maidenhead also makes a financial contribution and runs a

ride-on train at the event.

Peter Skinner, president of the club, said: “Maidenhead Lions Club is pleased to support the Maidenhead Festival again in 2019, as it brings the community together to have a fun time.”

The festival costs more than £45,000 to put on and relies

on the support of local businesses and organisations.

Lisa Hunter, festival chairman, said: “We are very much indebted to the very generous support our sponsors are giving to this year’s festival. Without them we simply wouldn’t be able to bring this wonderful event to Maidenhead.”

The festival team is still looking for more financial support for the music and

entertainment programme.

To be the recognised sponsor of the beach, the

fireworks display or the

headline acts, or to advertise on a giant screen during the weekend go to www.maiden

headfestival.org.uk