Beech Lodge School is visited by the Lunar Circus to teach students the tricks of the trade

Pupils and staff at Beech Lodge School in Stubbings Lane are juggling, unicycling and tumbling their way to lessons as The Lunar Circus has taken over the school for two weeks.

The Lunar Circus teaching project is the brainchild of Matt Yates and Louise Moss, who also created the Western Australian Circus Festival, and over the last 25 years it has become one of the largest in the circus world.

It aims to deliver circus workshop programmes to youth in schools and communities.

During a holiday with their school friend Daniela Shanly, the three decided to bring the Lunar Circus to the UK.

Daniela Shanly, proprietor of Beech Lodge School, in Stubbings Lane, said: “We are hoping to grow this into an annual event in the UK making it accessible to more children and schools bringing top circus artistes and tutors from around the world to engage with the community over here.”

Eight international circus artistes and tutors will work with children at Beech Lodge School, sharing their stories and teach the children circus tricks and practical skills.

The children will later put their knowledge to the test by creating their own show to be performed on the last day the Lunar Circus is at the school.

Daniela added: “Many of our children struggle with their confidence and anxiety, this is a wonderful way to help those children gain confidence and become involved.

“Circus is a great leveller where children of all ages, sizes and social background can come together and who knows, maybe it will inspire some of them into a career in the circus.”

Circus workshops will be open to the public at the Mayhem Family Circus Festival on Saturday where adults and children of all ages can join from 10am – 2pm.