Pay and display machines at Broadway Car Park revealed to cost tens of thousands

Tens of thousands of pounds were spent on upgrading the parking machines in a town centre car park, it has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information Request submitted by the Advertiser showed that the new pay and display machines at Broadway Car Park cost £50,000.

This means £410,000 has been spent on parking machines at the car park since 2012. The new figure includes the cost of removing the old machines.

A buyer is currently being sought for the old machines. If none is found, they will be sold for scrap.

In 2016, £240,000 was spent on the chip coin system, replacing a £120,000 scheme that was installed in 2012.

The latest machines were installed because the previous ones were susceptible to fraud.

A total of £750,000 has been spent bringing the new machines to every council-owned car park in the borough.

A Royal Borough spokeswoman said: “We worked hard to ensure that the transition to pay and display in the Broadway (Nicholsons) car park ran smoothly, following feedback on the installation of the new machines in other areas of the borough.”