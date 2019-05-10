In pictures: Spring fair at Braywick nurseries

The 22nd Spring Fair and Family Fun Day at Braywick Heath Nurseries was ‘a great success’ on Saturday.

Plants worth about £1,500 were sold at the nursery in Braywick Road and there was plenty to keep the children entertained too.

They petted the animals from Basil & Crew mobile farm, painted pots and planted them with strawberry seeds, and took part in a treasure hunt.

There were also games, refreshments and a raffle.

Robin Pemberton, chairman and managing director of the nursery, was one of the founding members when it opened in 1997 to ‘change opportunities for people with disability’.

Those growing and tending the plants in the nursery are ‘people who need support’, assisted by volunteers.

More than just a fun day to start the season, the annual event is an opportunity to ‘promote the project, which is about growing the people and the people growing the plants’.

He said: “What we’re interested in is their ability.”

“Supporting us is supporting those with needs in our community – we’re not in it for the profit.”

The event was also an opportunity to let people know that the nursery is still up and running, despite the construction of the new Braywick Leisure Centre next to it.