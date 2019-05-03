In pictures: Royal Borough local elections 2019

01:12PM, Friday 03 May 2019
It was a night of drama, joy, relief and shock as the local election count took place at the Magnet Leisure Centre last night. Our photographer Ian Longthorne was there through the night to capture the action in our picture special.
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.
The Conservatives secured a narrow majority as the local elections saw a huge shake-up in the Royal Borough.