Transport cabinet member calls Crossrail plans 'bitter and sweet'

Crossrail bosses have outlined plans to complete the Elizabeth Line’s central London section ‘at the earliest possible date’.

TfL Rail trains are still scheduled to run from Reading to London Paddington – through Maidenhead – from December 2019 with a frequency of four trains per hour in the peak, but there has been uncertainty over when the ‘central section’ through to the east of the capital will be delivered.

A new leadership team at Crossrail has announced a plan for the project by identifying a six-month window for the delivery of London’s central area, with a mid-point at the end of 2020 to complete the scheme.

Crossrail was originally planned to be launched in 2018.

Royal Borough cabinet member for transport Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) told the Advertiser he has mixed feelings about the announcement, but added ‘there is no point in rushing’ such a large infrastructure project.

“It is bitter and sweet at the same time,” he said.

“I am disappointed that the thing moved back, but I am led to believe it is about signalling and safety, and there is no point in rushing that if it is going to be suspect.

“It is a good thing that we have now got a definite plan of when it is going to be completed.

“Moving people around, getting them in and out of their place of work, is essential.”

The four major tasks that must be completed include building and testing software to integrate systems with signalling, installing and testing station systems, completing installation of the equipment in tunnels, and trial running the trains over thousands of miles.

Secretary of Marlow-Maidenhead Passengers’ Association Richard Porter said the organisation will ‘look forward to the speed-up of services following the introduction of new electric and bi-mode fleets’.

The fresh plan to complete the outstanding works and bring the Elizabeth Line into passenger service has been developed by the new Crossrail leadership team and agreed by the Crossrail Ltd board.

It has required identifying and re-sequencing over 100,000 tasks.

Mark Wild, chief executive at Crossrail Ltd, said: “Crossrail is an immensely complex project and there will be challenges ahead, particularly with the testing of the train and signalling systems, but the Elizabeth Line is going to be incredible and really will be worth the wait.

“This new plan will get us there and allow this fantastic new railway to open around the end of next year.”