Baylis Trust donates £1,000 to the Salvation Army service

A £1,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust will help the Salvation Army church and community centre in East Road continue to support those in need.

The Salvation Army has occupied various locations in Maidenhead for more than 130 years, tackling issues of homelessness, poverty, loneliness and human trafficking.

Major John Mclean, corps officer at the Salvation Army Maidenhead, said: “We are really pleased to receive this money from the trust as it will help us to continue to support people in the community.”

Every Monday and Friday, the Salvation Army serves hot meals to the homeless between 6:30pm and 7:15pm.

It also hosts Sunday lunches from 1pm to 2pm and arranges a pick-up bus service.

Mr Mclean said: “These Sunday lunches are open to all vulnerable people in the community, whether they are struggling with homelessness, or are just in need of some company.”

The Maidenhead Salvation Army is also taking steps to reduce loneliness in the community, particularly among the older generation, and has employed various measures to help combat the problem.

These include hosting Come And Meet Each Other (CAMEO) events once a month on Thursdays, where lunch at 12:30pm is followed by activities from 1:15pm.

“Lots of people who come to these events want nothing more than to sit and have a chat and interesting conversation with the other people who attend,” said Mr Mclean.

Every weekend the Salvation Army church and community centre holds Sunday School for children.

The Salvation Army is also pro-actively involved in helping victims of human trafficking in the UK flee to safety.

Mr Mclean added: “The money from the Louis Baylis Trust will let us organise events and help anyone in need.”