Maidenhead Heritage Centre seeking volunteers at open day

Maidenhead Heritage Centre is holding an open day to try and attract more volunteers.

The museum in Park Street is hoping to extend its opening hours to include Sunday afternoons and Bank Holiday Mondays but needs more helpers to do so.

It is hosting an open day on Saturday, May 11, from 10.30am to 1pm.

Would-be volunteers can drop in at any time to find out more.

The centre’s current Skindles exhibtion has been extented until that day.

The next exhibition, Memories of D-Day, will focus on the memories of 20 veterans from the Maidenhead area who took part in the Normandy landings in the Second World War in 1944.

The new exhibition opens on Thursday, May 16.