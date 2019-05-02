First vegan market held in Maidenhead

The first vegan market to arrive in Maidenhead did not disappoint at the weekend.

Run by vegan catering company Eat More Kale and regular food market EatOnTheHighStreet, the town centre was transformed with a plethora of plant-based treats and goods.

One organiser, Catherine Fenemer, said she ‘had no idea’ it was going to be so busy.

Eat More Kale manager Catherine also announced she will be looking at hosting another one in September, with a Christmas market another option.

A total of 24 stalls sold edible and non-edible vegan products, giving passers-by the chance to get clued up on one of the food industry’s rising trends.

“I have never done [this] before so I had no idea if 50 or 500 would turn up.

“Even the companies said it was their best market ever,” Catherine said.

“It is just indicative of the time – veganism is very much in the spotlight.

“It was not just about vegan food – it was about being ethical and consumable. We had a mix of street food, even a vegan patisserie.

“Everybody sold out. I had no idea it was going to be as busy.”

Community group Plastic Free Maidenhead also had a stall at the market, sharing ideas about how to reduce single-use plastics.

It presented Eat More Kale and Fill Food – which also had a stall – with Plastic Free Business Champions awards, an initiative set up by national organisation Surfers Against Sewage.

The award recognises the pair’s commitment to reducing single use plastic.

Visit www.maidenheadveganmarket.co.uk