Donations buy 15 capsule wardrobes for Dash charity service users

East Berks: A conference held in March has raised enough money to buy 15 capsule wardrobes for the Dash Charity.

Dash supports people affected by domestic abuse by delivering a range of specialist services.

Funds for the £100 wardrobes were raised when attendees at the Business Girls Network INSPIRE Conference and Awards were moved to donate.

The wardrobes were handed over to the charity at the The Business Girls May Network meeting at Karma Sanctum on the Green in Cookham Dean yesterday (Wednesday).

The Business Girls Network was established by Amanda Ayres who described the work Dash does as ‘life changing’.

She said: “Providing a capsule wardrobe can bring back some dignity to somebody’s life.

“They may flee with nothing and having access to this service helps them to build their self-esteem and confidence. It’s an important part of the recovery process.”