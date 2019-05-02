'Filling Good' eco pop-up shop to open

A mum from Maidenhead is waging her own war on waste by starting her own eco-friendly pop-up shop Filling Good.

Nelly Semaille, 38, quit her job as a controller for Nestle to ‘do something which would really make a difference to the planet, and hence to the people leaving on it’.

Filling Good gives shoppers the opportunity to fill their containers with loose products sold by weight and have a ‘good conscience about their purchases’ as a result.

Shoppers can buy staple foods, breakfast cereals, cooking liquids, cleaning items, personal care products, reusable straws and washable items as well as chocolate and a selection of nuts and dried fruit.

Nelly will sell her produce at the Craft Coop in the Nicholsons every Tuesday and Wednesday between 10am-5pm – there will also be grand launch in the shop this Saturday.

The French ‘environmentalist’ who has lived all over Europe and moved to Maidenhead in January was prompted to create Filling Good because of the lack of environmentally friendly options available locally.

She said: “In my everyday life, I really try to consume in the most eco friendly as I can. Reduce single use plastic, eat less meat, eat local and seasonal.

“But doing this can be so complicated, especially in Maidenhead where the eco offer is very limited.”

She added: “My market study showed that actually a lot a people strongly wish to consume in a more sustainable way, but the eco offer is not there.”

As well as being eco-friendly Nelly says that her Filling Good products ‘will mostly be in line with their equivalent in a conventional supermarket’.

She said: “My offer is not about being the cheapest, but being the kindest to the people and the planet.

“So I gather up the best I can find to tick these boxes - organic when it makes sense, the most local I can, the most ethical I can.

Nelly believes that overall living a more ‘eco-friendly life is surely more economical’.

For her this means buying items second hand, washing and repairing rather than throwing away and buying new and using a bicycle instead of a car.

“You save so much that you can afford organic and sometimes more expensive eco items. It will also be better for your health, and life has no price” she added.

Find out more by searching for Filling Good on Facebook.