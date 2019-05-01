Boyn Hill candidates argue over day centre closure

A spat has broken out between a Liberal Democrat candidate and the Tory head of the Royal Borough’s adult services as they vie for the Boyn Hill ward.

Adam Bermange, who is standing for the Lib Dems, wrote to the Advertiser last week to complain that the closure of Lady Elizabeth House’s day centre was ‘shameful’.

But Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), the cabinet member for adult services, was upset at the description and has since pointed to a lack of use and to circumstances he believes justified the decision to shut the centre.

The day centre, which was at Lady Elizabeth House in Boyn Hill Avenue, ran activities for elderly people but was closed around autumn last year. The sheltered housing at the site remains open.

Mr Bermange wrote of Lady Elizabeth House’s importance to elderly people in a letter to the Advertiser last week and said on Tuesday: “I do still say it is important.”

He added that there ‘absolutely should have been a consultation on this’.

“I know the way demographics are going the numbers of elderly people are increasing not decreasing.”

He said the Conservatives had not done enough to promote the centre, leading to dwindling participation.

But Cllr Carroll insisted council staff had tried to promote the centre, and said: “(Royal Borough) officers with the provider actually held a consultation… they wanted as many people to attend that and very few people attended,” he said.

He said there was only one regular user of Lady Elizabeth House services and four semi-regular attendees. It was decided the regular user would do better attending another place to ensure she would not be on her own.

People were choosing to go to Boyn Grove Day Care Resource Centre – about half a mile away – and ‘voted with their feet’, Cllr Carroll said.

He insisted the borough had excess capacity than what is currently needed at day centres and said the decision to close Lady Elizabeth House was made as a ‘futuristic decision’, acknowledging projected demographics.