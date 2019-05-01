A4 Bridge Road roundabout works to continue until Friday

10:14AM, Wednesday 01 May 2019
Commuters are being advised to avoid a key route into Maidenhead as roadworks continue to halt traffic.
The A4 roundabout connecting Bridge Road, Oldfield Road and Lassell Gardens is being controlled by a series of traffic light signals until Friday, May 3.
Scottish and Southern Power Distribution is carrying out footway excavation works. It has been working since yesterday (Tuesday).
For more information visit roadworks.org.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating two ‘suspicious incidents’ in Maidenhead where a woman approached young children.
Wexham Park Hospital has urged members of the public to minimise pressures on services tomorrow by considering other treatment options before attending as the emergency department moves into the new assessment centre.