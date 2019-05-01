SITE INDEX

    • A4 Bridge Road roundabout works to continue until Friday

    Commuters are being advised to avoid a key route into Maidenhead as roadworks continue to halt traffic.

    The A4 roundabout connecting Bridge Road, Oldfield Road and Lassell Gardens is being controlled by a series of traffic light signals until Friday, May 3.

    Scottish and Southern Power Distribution is carrying out footway excavation works. It has been working since yesterday (Tuesday).

    For more information visit roadworks.org.

