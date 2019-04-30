LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: election guide for the Royal Borough

With only two days to go until the local elections on Thursday, May 2, the Advertiser has put together a helpful election guide with all you need to know before you go to the polls.

A total of 149 candidates are standing across the 19 wards in the Royal Borough, contesting for 41 seats.

There are four major parties being represented – the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Labour and The Borough First, as well as a handful of candidates from smaller parties, resident groups, and standing independently.

Since the last election, there have been some changes to the wards and ward boundaries, which may mean you are in a different ward now to when the last election took place.

The changes, which came following a review by the Boundary Commission, means that the number of wards is reduced from 23 to 19. There will also be 15 fewer councillors.

Maidenhead's new St Mary's ward will contain two seats.

A poll card has been sent to everyone in the borough who is eligible to vote. If you have applied to vote by post, you will not receive one.

You do not need to use your poll card to vote, it simply tells you when the election is taking place and will contain a map telling you where your nearest polling station is.

If you are still not sure where your nearest polling station is, you can find it online by visiting mol.rbwm.gov.uk/mol/view/ and entering your address.

All the polling stations in the Royal Borough will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday.

Once the polling stations close, the votes will be counted at Maidenhead Town Hall from 10pm.

A team of Advertiser reporters will be set up inside the town hall following all the action, posting the results as soon as they come out on a live blog on the Advertiser website.

A full report including a full summary of the results will also be on the website on Friday morning.

