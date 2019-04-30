Maidenhead Festival to feature new attractions and old favourites

Maidenhead Festival is set to return this summer with the funfair, beach and circus shows all back by popular demand.

The two-day family festival, taking place on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 July, will also feature live music, market stalls and a whole host of sideshows.

New attractions will include mini golf, land zorbing, foot darts and more.

Circus Sensible will run shows and workshops on both days that give children and adults the chance to learn circus skills like juggling, spinning plates and Chinese ribbons.

Lisa Hunter, chairman of Maidenhead Festival, said: “Circus skills offer a huge range of benefits to children and adults of all ages and abilities.

“Perhaps the greatest benefit of having a go at circus skills is that almost anyone can achieve so much in such a short time.

“Learning Circus skills also offers great benefits in terms of physical coordination and physical fitness, at the same time as helping develop and improve concentration skills.”

The ever-popular fairground will also make a return, with the big wheel, helter-skelter ghost train and more all set to feature.

Those who want to relax after a twirl on the teacups will be able to chill out on the festival beach.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event should email Lisa on info@maidenheadfestival.org.uk