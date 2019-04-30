Consultation to be held on planned St Cloud Gate redevelopment

Plans for the redevelopment of St Cloud Gate will be available to view in a public consultation next week.

Commercial property investment company CLS Holdings bought the office space at the corner of St Cloud Way and Cookham Road in 2016 and showed its plans for the redevelopment of the site in November.

Its plans include a new 80,000sq ft office building which could fit about 800 jobs, improved connection to the town centre and ‘sufficient new car parking and cycle parking’, the consultation website says.

A final consultation on changes made to its plans will take place in the Nicholsons Shopping Centre, opposite Tesco, from 3 – 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 8.

Visit www.stcloudgatepublicconsultation.com for more information.