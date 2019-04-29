In pictures: Advertiser and Shanly Group host joint anniversary football tournament at Maidenhead United ground

The Advertiser and Shanly Group hosted a charity football tournament to celebrate their 150th and 50th anniversaries.

A total of 16 teams from businesses and organisations across the town faced off against each other at the five-a-side tournament at York Road Stadium on Sunday, vying for the esteemed Anniversary Charity Cup and raising about £12,000 for charity.

Softcat 1, the Marlow-based IT company, were victorious in the final, beating Legacy Leisure. They opted to donate their prize fund to mental health charity Mind.

The Advertiser team got through to the quarter-finals whilst Shanly did not make it out of their group.

More than 100 players and fans had a fun day out at York Road Stadium, with many young spectators getting their faces painted and enjoying the afternoon sun.

Baylis Media managing director Jeremy Spooner, said: “The idea to hold an event that was focused on giving benefit to the community was at the heart of what both Baylis Media Ltd and Shanly Group wanted to do mark our respective anniversaries.

“We do not have the final figures yet but we anticipate that charities will benefit from more than £12,000 that was generated by the event.

“It was great to see 16 teams from Maidenhead and surrounding villages come to York Road and compete for their chosen charity.”

‘Tiser reporters George Roberts and David Lee were their team’s joint-top scorers, with two goals apiece. Sports editor Daniel Darlington was also on the scoresheet for his side.

Mr Spooner, who also played for the ‘Tiser side, said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the event itself, it was great to be in the thick of it and enjoyed the competitive nature of the tournament that saw some tough but fair tussles going on.

“The Advertiser team did really well making the quarter-finals - but we decided it would be wrong to win our own tournament so allowed the Alexander Devine team to run rings around us.”