In pictures: Maidenhead scout district enjoy outdoors at Braywick Nature Centre

Members of Maidenhead scout district congregated on Braywick Nature Centre to enjoy a host of outdoor activities and mark St George’s Day.

A total of 300 members walked from the town centre to the Hibbert Road venue yesterday (Sunday) to mark the annual date on the English calendar.

Different age sections from cubs to explorers played tug of war and other outdoor endurance activities.

As well as making their traditional promises, members of the district from the different age brackets competed against leaders in Spacehopper and sack races.

Maidenhead district cub scout leader Gill Hill was pleased with the event’s success in linking leaders together and giving young people a chance to enjoy the fresh air.

She added that while many scout districts prefer a more religious approach to St George’s Day, the Maidenhead group likes to get their members outdoors and together to enjoy a day of fun activities.

“There is only one chance a year really where we have this opportunity. This is the only event in our district where the leaders can relax, get together and have a chat,” she said.

“The children have a really good time and it becomes a very enjoyable afternoon.

“There is no points or prizes, it is just people having a good time running around. It is a lot of young people enjoying being there in the fresh air.”