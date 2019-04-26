Advertiser begins search for Top Pet 2019

The Advertiser is launching the 2019 search for the area’s favourite pet.

The aim is to celebrate our nation’s love of animals by finding the top dog, perfect puss, gorgeous guinea pig or fabulous fish in Maidenhead and the surrounding area.

The competition is not restricted to traditional pets like cats and dogs. There are no classes or entry criteria apart from the requirement for all entries to be domestic pets – no matter how weird or wonderful.

The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their animal with one of our professional photographers and a framed 10” x 8” photograph of their choice.

To put your pet in for the competition simply fill in the form on the right and send it in to the address printed on it, together with their photograph. Alternatively email your pet’s photo along with the information required on the form to sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk

We will print all the photos and ask readers to vote for their favourite pet.

The winner will be the pet which polls the most votes.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your pictures in before the closing date of Friday, May 31.

For full terms and conditions visit www.maidenhead-advertiser.

co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions

Please note that pictures submitted by email should be in JPG format and no less than 1MB in size.

Return the form along with photograph of your pet to: Top Pet Search, Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire

SL6 1HX or email entries with the information (name, address, email, telephone number, name of pet and type of pet) to sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk

Closing date: Friday, May 31 2019