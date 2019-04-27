SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 27
11 °C
Sun, 28
13 °C
Mon, 29
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Beech Lodge School will be visited by the Lunar Circus in May

    Amy Horsfield

    amyh@baylismedia.co.uk

    Pupils and staff at Beech Lodge School will be juggling, unicycling and tumbling their way to lessons in May with The Lunar Circus.

    It will also be holding a public event at the Mayhem Family Circus Festival on Saturday, May 11 from 10am-2pm at the school, in Stubbings Lane.

    The idea is a joint collaboration from Matt Yates, director of Lunar Circus and Daniela Shanly, proprietor of Beech Lodge School.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved