Beech Lodge School will be visited by the Lunar Circus in May

01:00PM, Saturday 27 April 2019
Pupils and staff at Beech Lodge School will be juggling, unicycling and tumbling their way to lessons in May with The Lunar Circus.
It will also be holding a public event at the Mayhem Family Circus Festival on Saturday, May 11 from 10am-2pm at the school, in Stubbings Lane.
The idea is a joint collaboration from Matt Yates, director of Lunar Circus and Daniela Shanly, proprietor of Beech Lodge School.
