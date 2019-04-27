SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 27
11 °C
Sun, 28
13 °C
Mon, 29
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Pop-up shop at the Nicholsons Centre raises £12,720 for children's hospice

    A pop-up shop at the Nicholsons Centre has raised £12,720 for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

    Every Friday and Saturday for six weeks, the shop sold children’s books, games, prams and bikes, the vast majority of them donated, with all proceeds going to the charity.

    Helen Johnson, charity trustee, said: “We’d like to thank Nicholsons Centre manager Jane Wright and the people of Maidenhead for supporting us.”

    The group of volunteers, run by Helen, also sells books for £1 at the Nicholsons Centre from spring through to the autumn.

    Ms Johnson is hoping to open another pop-up shop in the Nicholsons Centre in November to run through to Christmas.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved