Annual Easter Family Fun Day has most successful year

An annual Easter Family Fun Day returned to Grenfell Park for the seventh time on Saturday.

Organised by Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, children enjoyed a range of activities including a hunt for hidden chocolates, an inflatable slide, face painting, bunny mask decorating, skittles and a coconut shy.

This year saw 800 people attend the annual event, the highest number ever.

Families could put their skills to the test by seeing how many marbles they could get inside a flower pot under timed conditions.

For the first time the Eagle Claw Kung-Fu School joined the event and put on a demonstration with their lion costumes, as well as a kung-fu masterclass.

Adam Hunter, Rotarian and event organiser, said: “We have had a great day with excellent support from the local community.

“We’re thrilled with the number of people who came to enjoy this superb park in the centre of town, and join in the fun. Here’s to doing it all again next year.”