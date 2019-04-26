Almost 85 per cent of children in the Royal Borough have been offered their first choice of primary school

Almost 85 per cent of children in the Royal Borough will be attending a preferred primary school after offers were made to parents and carers last week.

The borough received 1,823 applications, with 84.75 per cent offered their first preferred place and 95 per cent offered their first to third preference.

Last year, just over 80 per cent out of 2,106 applications were offered a first-choice place.

Councillor Natasha Airey, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Most people are getting a school they selected with only a handful being given a different school to one of the four, five or six they listed.”

She added: “We maintain about five per cent extra capacity so that there is room for parental choice whilst ensuring schools receive sustainable budgets. With nine out of 10 schools judged good or outstanding by Ofsted, very many families have a good local school on their doorstep which should help with preferences.”

Cllr Airey acknowledged that sustainable budgets are directly connected to the number of pupils at a school, therefore it is important to maintain a good balance of available places.

She said: “If we made lots more places available at the few oversubscribed schools, then many of the other schools would have fewer pupils and therefore less money, which could destabilise a number of them. Our annual process of re-evaluating potential demand and expanding as necessary enables us to be responsive without creating an oversupply of places.”

Parents of children who did not receive any of their preferred choices are advised to contact the admissions team via email, who will guide them through the options.

“For those who listed a number of schools and did not get any of them, it is important to understand what happened and the admissions team can advise parents,” said Cllr Airey.