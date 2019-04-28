Charity Noticeboard (April 25-1)

If your charity has some news, is holding a fundraiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

HOLYPORT: A vintage & upcycling fair will be held at Holyport Memorial Hall on Saturday from 11am-2.30pm.

It is a joint fundraising event between Thames Hospice and St Michael’s Church Bray to promote the new Thames Hospice building beside Bray Lake.

There will be upcycled furniture and vintage fashions from the Thames Hospice store in Windsor, stalls selling a variety of vintage and upcycled items and treats available at the Vintage Tea Rooms. There will be an opportunity to try out your painting skills by decorating a pot. Entry is free and there is parking on site.

MAIDENHEAD: An open morning is being held by Maidenhead Heritage Centre as part of its drive to find more volunteers.

The centre in Park Street is seeking to extend its opening hours to include Bank Holiday Mondays and Sunday afternoons but needs more staff if it is to do so. People are needed for front of house and Spitfire simulator roles.

The open day will take place on Saturday, May 11 from 10.30am to 1pm.

WINDSOR: More than £6,000 was raised at a black-tie ball for Thames Hospice on Friday, April 5.

The event – hosted by Windsor Lions – was held at the Riverbank Marquee by the Thames at Windsor Royal Racecourse.

There was a drinks reception sponsored by Savills Estate Agents in Windsor, three course dinner, dancing to the Gill Love Band, an auction and raffle. Sue Holderness, Only Fools and Horses actress and Thames Hospice ambassador, was guest of honour.

Diane Purchase, Windsor Lions president, said: “The saying ‘two heads are better than one’ is proving to be the case here as the combined experience of both our organisations made it a fantastic evening with a great result in raising over £6,000 for the new build.”

Sarah Bissell, director of fundraising at Thames Hospice, added: “It was a great evening and everybody without exception thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

ROYAL BOROUGH: Anyone working with children and young people with learning disabilities now has the opportunity to access free music training.

National music charity Soundabout teamed up with Berkshire Maestros – the lead organisation of Berkshire Music Hub. The hub is a partnership between schools and other music providers that offers music provision for five local authority areas including Windsor and Maidenhead. Together Soundabout and Berkshire Maestros established the ‘Sound Potential’ programme which launched at the Reading Music Centre on April 3. To reserve a place email

isabelbedford@soundabout.org.uk