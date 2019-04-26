Maidenhead railway platforms to be refurbished for Elizabeth Line trains

10:00AM, Friday 26 April 2019
Platforms at Maidenhead railway station will be refurbished and extended to allow new Elizabeth line trains to stop there.
A large presence of machinery and engineers is expected at Maidenhead station as upgrades start. The excavation and demoliton of platforms will take place between May and August, Network Rail says.
Construction, re-surfacing and removal of equipment will take place between August and November.
