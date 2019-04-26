Re:charge R&R host Easter egg hunt

Re:charge R&R held their annual Easter egg hunt on Tuesday, April 16.

The charity supports families through drop-in sessions three times a week which cost a family £1.50 to attend.

Here parents and carers have a place to ‘entertain the children, get some advice, have some adult conversation and it doesn’t cripple the bank.’

The session on Tuesday at Larchfield Community Centre was eggs-tra special.

After a morning of activities and games children went outside in search of paper eggs which they exchanged for chocolate ones.

All the eggs given to children on the day were either brought by Re:charge R&R – which stands for Revive and Restore - or donated by Marks & Spencer.

Georgie Grafam and Hannah Bronnimann-Lucas are co-founders of the charity.

Hannah said: “They loved it, but it was over in minutes as you can imagine.”

Unlike term time, during the school holidays children up to the age of 11 are welcome to the sessions.

In the holiday sessions, adults and children also get a hot meal they might not otherwise have, courtesy of Food Share, Maidenhead Foodbank.

“I think there are so many places that shut down during the holidays and that’s when families, especially big families, need somewhere to go” said Hannah.

Visit rechargerandr.org.uk/ for more details.