Maidenhead resident arrested in Extinction Rebellion protests

A climate campaigner from Maidenhead was among those arrested at protests in London last week.

Jonathan Fishwick was one of thousands who took to the streets with socio-political movement Extinction Rebellion (XR).

They descended on London from Monday, April 15 to protest ‘against the criminal inaction on the climate and ecological crisis’. Mr Fishwick also took part in an XR Earth March from Cookham railway station to Hedgerley in South Bucks on Thursday, April 11.

The march was in solidarity with other XR supporters who began a five week trek from Land’s End, in Cornwall to London on Monday, March 11.

After occupying Waterloo Bridge, Mr Fishwick was one of many arrested on Monday, April 15 when the police issued a section 14 public order notice.

He said he spent 23 hours in an Islington Police Station but will face no further action. Speaking about the controversial protests, he said XR supporters are ‘trying to get the government to listen and treat the crisis as a crisis’. He added: “It’s the right thing to do morally because I know how much suffering is coming as a result of our inaction.”