In pictures: Taster workshops at Norden Farm

Norden Farm has provided entertainment for the kids throughout the Easter holiday and the fun didn’t stop on Good Friday.

The Explore! Taster Workshop Day was part of the centre’s Quest Family Fest package of activities that ran from Sunday, April 7 to Sunday, April 21.

On offer on Friday were 43 taster workshops lasting an hour each for groups of children as well as family sessions – more than 550 tickets were sold.

At circus skills workshops, participants had the opportunity to learn tightrope walking, giant ball walking, unicycling and juggling.

There was also a Robots and Drawbots workshop for designing and building a robot using micro:bit, motors, wheels and scrap materials that would help the inventor to draw pictures.

Steel pan music company CultureMix was also there, sharing its skills and turning groups into a Steel Pan Band in just one hour.

As it was Easter there was also a workshop for people to decorate chocolate eggs.

Education manager Robyn Bunyan said: “There was a fab atmosphere here at the Farm, with lots of people making the most of the sunshine between workshops.

“This annual taster workshop day is a highlight in our calendar and to share it with faces, new and familiar; young and old, is wonderful.”