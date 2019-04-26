A pilgrimage of 4,000 miles on bicycles

A religious journey will be combined with a test of stamina, strength and an ambitious half-a-million pound fundraising project.

The ‘Tour De Hajj’ (TDH) will see eight men cycling the Islamic pilgrimage Hajj – a journey to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims.

The group are made up of brothers, friends and work colleagues.

They are Junaid Afzal, Tahir Dad and Mohsin Arif from Slough, Tahir Akhtar, Safdar Akhtar and Shafiq Ahmed from Maidenhead, Shazad Akbar from Blackburn and Mohamed Wazeem from Uxbridge.

Together they will set off on the 3,800-4,000 mile course from the East London Masjid in Whitechapel, London after Friday prayers on June 7.

They will travel across Europe, and through Egypt and Turkey – it is estimated they will arrive in Medina, Saudi Arabia on Friday, August 2. It is hoped their efforts will raise £500,000 to build five villages in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Uganda.

The ‘model’ villages consist of schools, places of worship and a water well.

In 2017 brothers Safdar and Tahir Akhtar, from Maidenhead, both made the Hajj journey.

Safdar travelled with his wife and mother and Tahir cycled. This year the brothers will hop on their bikes and pedal their way together. “I feel privileged I have been selected to go on this journey because it’s actually a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Safdar.

He added: “To cycle to raise money for charity, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The squad began training in January and ride 25-30 miles two evenings a week and complete a 50-75 mile ride on a Sunday – on the pilgrimage they hope to cover 75 miles a day.

This Easter bank holiday they stayed in the Elan Valley in Wales to get some exposure of the real-life conditions they will encounter on their travels. Find out more by searching for Tour de Hajj on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube, Strava and Twitter.

Donate to the Tour de Hajj at www.justgiving.com/campaign/TourDeHajj