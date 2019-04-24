Community-owned pub's success toasted at mini-beer festival

Proud members of a community-owned pub toasted its success at a mini-beer festival.

The Craufurd Arms, in Gringer Hill, welcomed pubgoers on Saturday for an event themed around ‘beers from the wood’.

Guests had the chance to try ales brewed in traditional wooden casks alongside two new beers from Chiltern Brewery. Tasty food was also dished out by Priya’s Kitchen while DJ Steve Webb provided the tunes for the afternoon.

Members of the Slough Windsor and Maidenhead branch of the Campaign for Real Ale also handed over its local Pub of the Year prize to pub manager Neil Piddington.

The venue is now setting its sights on refurbishing its kitchen in time for the summer.

Mark Newcombe, chairman of the Craufurd Arms Society, said: “We’re not going to turn into a gastro pub but we do want to serve some decent pub grub.”

Anyone wishing to buy shares should call 01628 675410.