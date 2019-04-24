Maidenhead Festival receives £5,000 from the Louis Baylis Trust

An annual event organised ‘by the community for the community’ has received a Louis Baylis Trust grant of £5,000.

Maidenhead Festival provides a wealth of music over two days every summer and is the town’s biggest free public event.

This year the festival in Kidwells Park will take place on the weekend of Saturday, July 20 – Sunday. July 21.

It is organised by a committee of about a dozen people who are all familiar faces in the local community and costs about £42,000 to put on.

The grant from the trust will go towards hiring the main stage where more than 32 acts will perform this year.

Highlights of the family-friendly festival include a beach and a Saturday night concert followed by a fireworks display.

This year JD King, ‘the world’s leading’ Elvis impersonator and tribute artist will perform his show before the fireworks.

Additional extras festival goers can pay to enjoy including sampling various food vendors and side shows, such as the children’s play area and fun fair.

With community in mind, local organisations, groups and charities also have the opportunity to raise their profiles and potentially some funds at the festival by manning stalls there.

Martin Trepte, a director of the festival, said: “The festival is organised by the community for the community and as such relies on the support of sponsors such as the Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust.

“The trust has been a stalwart friend of the festival for many years and thanks to their ongoing generosity we are able to keep the event as accessible as possible to as many people as possible, with free admission and a packed programme of entertainment on the main stage that can also be enjoyed free of charge.”

Lisa Hunter added: “Without the support of The Baylis Trust, and other donors, we simply would not be able to put on this amazing event each year, so from all of us on the organising team, thank you.”