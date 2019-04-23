SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: Prime Minister marshals at 66th annual Maidenhead Easter 10

    The Prime Minister was on hand to point runners in the right direction in the town’s annual 10-mile race.

    Runners took part in the 66th annual Maidenhead Easter 10 on Good Friday, running a lap that started and finished at Maidenhead Business Park.

    The sold-out event saw thousands run a large lap around Littlewick Green and White Waltham, as well as a number of children taking place in fun runs before the main event.

    The fastest female was Sophie Delderfield and the first male across the finish line was Phil Sewell.

    Theresa May was there to lend a hand as a marshall, pointing runners towards the finishing line while dishing out high fives and some signatures and shouting out words of encouragement.

