In pictures: Walk of Witness sees crowds reflect on Easter story in Maidenhead

Several hundred people took to the streets on Good Friday to reflect on the Easter story.

Although no official count was made, the organisers from Churches Together in Maidenhead estimated that at least 200 people gathered in Maidenhead town centre for the Walk of Witness good Friday procession.

Christian Patounas carried a large wooden cross from outside Sainsbury’s in Providence Place through to the Methodist Church in Maidenhead with the large procession following along behind him.

The large group stopped several times along the way to pray and sing hymns. Actors also performed dramatic readings from passages of the bible.

Richard Crane, volunteer minister at St. Mary’s Borough Church said: “It was a bit chaotic because you are trying to keep people from blocking the pavements, it's not like being in a church service where it is easy to reflect.

“But it was really powerful, we had a really good turnout for refreshments afterwards too, that was a really good time for making connections between the churches. This is one of the only times in the year we get to see some of them.

“I noticed quite a few people coming along that aren’t regular churchgoers too which is always good to see.”