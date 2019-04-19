The Nicholson Centre hosted an Easter craft session for children

Easter bunnies came to life in the Nicholson Centre at a special craft session on Saturday, April 13.

Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club brought fun and laughter into the town centre.

Adam Hunter, club member and event organiser, said: “It was loads of fun and great to see the smiles on everyone’s faces as they went crazy with glitter, cotton wool and feathers.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing all our newly created bunnies hop down to Grenfell Park on Easter Saturday to join in the free Easter Family Fun Day.”

The Easter Family Fun Day will be held in Grenfell Park on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

It is aimed at young families with children aged 0-12.