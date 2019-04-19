In pictures: Norden Farm hosts craft fair and silent disco

Spring was welcomed in at Norden Farm with a craft fair and silent disco.

The venue in Altwood Road hosted its ArtiSpring Fair on Sunday, April 14 where vendors sold their unique crafts.

Visitors browsed 20 stalls showcasing handmade gifts, glassware and artwork in the 18th-century barn backdrop, including Advertiser sub-editor Heather Clifton, who was there presenting her handmade Windmill Jewellery designs.

Duty manager Daryll Clark said: “It was wonderful to welcome so many talented crafts people to Norden Farm for our spring craft fair.

“The atmosphere at the event was fantastic, with such a range of items on offer. We’re already looking forward to hosting our next events this summer.”

In the afternoon, a silent disco for all ages was on the agenda for the whole family.

Norden Farm’s studio dance floor played host to the disco, which was attended by more than 70 children and their adults.

Three channels of music gave party-goers the chance to switch up their taste as part of Norden Farm’s Quest Family Fest, a fortnight of experiences for children during the Easter holidays.