    • Nicholsons Shopping Centre announces first winner of 'what’s hatching?' promotion

    The first winner of the Nicholsons Centre’s ‘what’s hatching?’promotion was revealed last week.

    Videos were taken in selected shops of an employee showing ‘what’s hatching’ in their store by pulling two or three items from an Easter egg.

    Each video was available on the centre’s Facebook page and shoppers were invited to guess the total price of the items .

    Clare Weller correctly guessed that the products in the New York Deli video cost £14.75. 

    She was randomly selected from all the correct answers on the last five posts and was presented with £100-worth of shopping vouchers on Tuesday, April 9.

