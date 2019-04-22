WAM Get Involved are looking for Good Neighbour and Befriending volunteers

Volunteers are urgently needed to help WAM (Windsor Ascot Maidenhead) Get Involved tackle loneliness in Berkshire.

WAM’s mission is to encourage people to get involved with community projects and supports more than 300 charities in the Royal Borough.

Eileen Denny, WAM coordinator, said: “Our overall objective is to collect a pool of Good Neighbour and Befriending volunteers for a variety of roles.”

She added that as people are living longer and staying at home issues of loneliness, particularly among the older generation, are increasing.

“We’re all so busy these days we often don’t know our own neighbours. We want to know if anyone can help a struggling neighbour,” she said.

WAM is working with Give & Take Care, a community interest company based at Brunel University London, to recruit volunteers on an ad-hoc or regular basis to help residents in the Royal Borough who may need a little extra assistance with various health, social, emotional or practical problems.

Ms Denny said: “We want to know if anyone can spare one hour a week or month to visit someone who is housebound, respond to drive people to new appointments or a club or help with some gardening or DIY.”

A Good Neighbour or Befriender can make a huge difference just by being there, or by helping residents explore extra services that can support them to improve their health and sense of wellbeing.

“There are lots of activities for people who are lonely and isolated but often people want someone to go with them the first and second time, and after that they’re happy to go on their own.”

WAM have also partnered with Public Health and Dementia Care to run campaigns and work together to manage volunteers more efficiently.

They are looking for volunteer drivers, Befriending & Buddy volunteers, gardening and Day Care volunteers.

To volunteer contact Jane Lawrence or Dawn Sines at Give & Take Care on 07846 477375 or 07871 518256.