Giant inflatable goal to feature at Advertiser anniversary football tournament

The Magnet Leisure Centre will bring its giant inflatable goal to the Advertiser’s upcoming charity football tournament.

The five-a-side tournament, taking place on Sunday, April 28 at York Road Stadium, will mark the 150th and 50th anniversaries of the Advertiser and Shanly Group.

Businesses and organisations from across Maidenhead will bring teams and fight for the Anniversary Charity Cup.

The Magnet Leisure Centre is now set to get involved and will bring its giant inflatable goal along to the event.

The goal has a number of target holes to help players practice their accuracy.

The leisure centre will also be running fun football activities for children to get involved in on the day.

A number of stalls will also be set up at the stadium on the day to help ensure everyone has a great day out.

To register a team for £100 or a market stall for £30 email Louisa Mace on louisam@baylismedia.co.uk.