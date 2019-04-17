Money raised to help people with Parkinson's

10:00AM, Wednesday 17 April 2019
Weekend activities raised money and awareness in the fight for a cure for Parkinson’s disease.
The Parkinson’s UK Slough and District Branch set up a stand in the Nicholson’s Centre on Saturday and Sunday where they handed out information on the disease.
A name the bunny rabbit competition and cake raffle helped bring in much needed funds and about £200 was raised on the day.
“(The event) was to bring awareness to people of the activities of the group and trying to find a cure to Parkinson’s,” organiser and branch committee member Steve Kirby said.
The money will be split between the branch’s activities, which support people with the disease, and finding a cure for it.
Parkinson’s is a condition where parts of the brain become more damaged over time and leads to symptoms such as involuntary limb movement.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating two ‘suspicious incidents’ in Maidenhead where a woman approached young children.
Three people were arrested in Maidenhead at the weekend on suspicion of making threats to kill in connection with an incident in London.