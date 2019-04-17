SITE INDEX

    • Money raised to help people with Parkinson's

    Weekend activities raised money and awareness in the fight for a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

    The Parkinson’s UK Slough and District Branch set up a stand in the Nicholson’s Centre on Saturday and Sunday where they handed out information on the disease.

    A name the bunny rabbit competition and cake raffle helped bring in much needed funds and about £200 was raised on the day.

    “(The event) was to bring awareness to people of the activities of the group and trying to find a cure to Parkinson’s,” organiser and branch committee member Steve Kirby said.

    The money will be split between the branch’s activities, which support people with the disease, and finding a cure for it.

    Parkinson’s is a condition where parts of the brain become more damaged over time and leads to symptoms such as involuntary limb movement.

